What happens when a man and his oaths come into conflict? When he is pledged to remain loyal to a King, but also to the smallfolk? What happens when you put a sword in the hand of the wrong, and the righteous falter? There is only one way to find out.
Players must get stronger in order to defeat those who oppose them. How they get there is entirely up to them!
Players may commit crimes and become a crimelord, or hit the training grounds to become a well rounded warrior.
Estates are available purchase to accomodate yourself growing as the warrior they claim to be.
Other warriors will attempt you from reaching the number one warrior spot... but are you really going to be stopped?
No Installation Required!
Free Registration
3 Players Online Today
407 Total Players
0 New Players Today
Most Users Online were 5 users, on October 13, 2019, 2:14:49 pm